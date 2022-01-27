Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $64.56 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $64,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

