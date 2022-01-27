Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $66.81 Million Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,129 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $66,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Switch by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

