Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 40,450 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Manhattan Associates worth $68,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after buying an additional 207,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

