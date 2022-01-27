Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. Grab has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $8,150,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

