Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $522.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.50 million. Graco reported sales of $470.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. Graco has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 252.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Graco by 1,687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 133,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 355,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

