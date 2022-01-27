Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,457,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on GTE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

