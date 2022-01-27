Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €21.00 ($23.86) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.38 ($27.70).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.42 ($22.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.95. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

