Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $398.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.35 and a 200-day moving average of $415.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.