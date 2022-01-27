Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 971 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 12.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $211.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.81. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.