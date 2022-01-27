Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.18). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.17), with a volume of 185,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

In related news, insider Adam Usdan sold 84,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £83,231.40 ($112,292.77).

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

