Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.51

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 184041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 380.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 58.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

