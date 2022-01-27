Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.50. Grifols shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 10,609 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

