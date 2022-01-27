Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. 15,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

