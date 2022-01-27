Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GFED stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

