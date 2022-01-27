Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0022 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.000788.
GULTU stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
