H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
NYSE FUL opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.74.
In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
