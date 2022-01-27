H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE FUL opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

