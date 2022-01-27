Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

HAL stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 131.9% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 231,616 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

