Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

HAL opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after acquiring an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after buying an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

