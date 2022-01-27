Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

