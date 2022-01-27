Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of HAFC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,468. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

