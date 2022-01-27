Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.
Shares of HAFC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,468. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
A number of research firms have commented on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
About Hanmi Financial
Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
