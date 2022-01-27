Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE:HDI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,333. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$27.03 and a 1 year high of C$49.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$999.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

