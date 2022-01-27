Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.26) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.96) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.94) to GBX 1,381 ($18.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,630.56 ($22.00).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,340.50 ($18.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,385.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796 ($24.23).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.