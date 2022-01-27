Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSP opened at GBX 488.68 ($6.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Hargreaves Services has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 580 ($7.83). The company has a market capitalization of £157.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 461.21.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,662.71).

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Dividend History for Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.