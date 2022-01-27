Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSP opened at GBX 488.68 ($6.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Hargreaves Services has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 580 ($7.83). The company has a market capitalization of £157.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 461.21.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,662.71).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

