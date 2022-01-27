Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €215.00 ($244.32) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €176.88 ($200.99).

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €139.50 ($158.52) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €117.20 ($133.18) and a 12 month high of €202.00 ($229.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €177.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.72.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

