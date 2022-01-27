Haven Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $657,556.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.05 million and $657,556.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,890.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.72 or 0.06641726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00291798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.67 or 0.00784814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00065789 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00393385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00248665 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,751,753 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

