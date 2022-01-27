Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.51. Hayward shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 6,184 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,969,164 shares of company stock worth $60,260,927 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 290.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

