Head to Head Comparison: Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group 3.37% 2.01% 0.59% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $554.80 million 0.44 -$10.21 million $0.61 15.34 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.37 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 87.91%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Taco Cabana segment specializes in Mexican-inspired food. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.