Head-To-Head Survey: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47% Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22%

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FNCB Bancorp and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 3.15 $15.35 million $1.12 7.81 Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.33 $254.90 million $2.54 11.51

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simmons First National beats FNCB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

