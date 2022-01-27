Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,955. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $14,792,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

