Healthcare Trust of America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 21,961 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,862 call options.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 112,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,955. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.