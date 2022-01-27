Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.40

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 4388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

