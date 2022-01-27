Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Reaches $2.47 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $2.47 million and $180,603.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,419,336 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

