Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,566 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 70.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 799,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 37.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 148,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 147,273 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.