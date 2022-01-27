Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $327.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.46. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.75 and a twelve month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.