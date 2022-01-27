Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 53.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.67. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

