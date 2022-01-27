Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $298,000 in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RMBL stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.