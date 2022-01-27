Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.58.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $175.03 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.