Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,922. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

