Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) rose 4.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 13,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 488,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.