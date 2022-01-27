Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $89.85. 18,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 141.91 and a beta of 1.98. Hess has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

