Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of HXL opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.58 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

