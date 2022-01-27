Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $63.62

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.62, but opened at $59.53. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 2,048 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $819.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

