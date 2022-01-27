HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 142,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 87,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

