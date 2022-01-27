HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.