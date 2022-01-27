Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Sells $40,916.96 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HOMB stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.