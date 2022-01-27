Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.29.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.64. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$29.50 and a one year high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

