Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 76,744 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $4.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

