HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.