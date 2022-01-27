HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

