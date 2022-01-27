Honest Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.74 million and $486,846.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

